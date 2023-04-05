Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Has $272,000 Position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,609 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the third quarter worth $3,179,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the third quarter valued at about $2,097,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 56.8% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 217,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 78,917 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $753,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 32.1% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 148,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after purchasing an additional 36,133 shares during the period.

Get Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund alerts:

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Stock Performance

FFC stock opened at $14.01 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.51. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.00 and a 52 week high of $20.17.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.093 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.97%.

(Get Rating)

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred & Income Securities Fund, Inc is a mutual fund, closed-end investment. Its objective is to provide high current income for holders of its common stock consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on May 23, 2002 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.