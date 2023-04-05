Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Invests $293,000 in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Waterfront Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $234,000. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 269,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,984,000 after buying an additional 12,512 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $505,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after buying an additional 19,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,488,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,647,000 after buying an additional 74,245 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DGRO opened at $49.96 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.46. The stock has a market cap of $23.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.91. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $43.67 and a 52-week high of $54.14.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

