Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Sells 3,744 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lowered its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) by 47.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,744 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $620,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 85.9% in the fourth quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 4,420 shares during the last quarter. Bullseye Investment Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the third quarter valued at $11,788,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 700.7% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 66,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,966,000 after acquiring an additional 58,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Advisors Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 34.1% in the third quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 14,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FTSM opened at $59.54 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.48. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12-month low of $59.26 and a 12-month high of $59.72.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.208 per share. This is a boost from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

