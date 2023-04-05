Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Acquires New Holdings in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new stake in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,900 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAON. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of AAON by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,098 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma bought a new stake in shares of AAON in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AAON in the fourth quarter worth $2,158,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in shares of AAON by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 17,362 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of AAON in the fourth quarter worth $9,305,000. Institutional investors own 70.08% of the company’s stock.

Get AAON alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on AAON shares. CJS Securities lowered shares of AAON from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AAON in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of AAON from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.

AAON Price Performance

NASDAQ:AAON opened at $93.91 on Wednesday. AAON, Inc. has a one year low of $47.50 and a one year high of $97.25. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.76 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.16. AAON had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The firm had revenue of $254.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 86.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that AAON, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

AAON Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. AAON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.97%.

Insider Activity at AAON

In other AAON news, COO Stephen E. Wakefield purchased 516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $89.30 per share, for a total transaction of $46,078.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 9,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $814,505.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Stephen E. Wakefield acquired 516 shares of AAON stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $89.30 per share, for a total transaction of $46,078.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $814,505.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Gordon Douglas Wichman sold 5,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.87, for a total transaction of $521,929.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,992 shares in the company, valued at $370,737.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About AAON

(Get Rating)

AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AAON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.