Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Buys New Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 7,363 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter valued at $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 74.1% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 329 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Boit C F David acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter worth about $54,000. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EW. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

In other news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.47, for a total transaction of $343,579.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,465,035.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.47, for a total transaction of $343,579.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,465,035.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $521,187.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,848,477.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 101,821 shares of company stock valued at $7,902,704 over the last quarter. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EW stock opened at $83.20 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $50.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.02. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $67.13 and a 52-week high of $131.10.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 28.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About Edwards Lifesciences

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

Featured Stories

