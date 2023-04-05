Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,870 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.78% of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EJAN. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January during the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 322.2% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 61,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 47,131 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 42.4% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 8,489 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 18.7% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the period.

EJAN opened at $28.26 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.08 and its 200-day moving average is $27.09. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January has a 52-week low of $24.22 and a 52-week high of $29.38.

About Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January

The Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (EJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI Emerging Markets Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

