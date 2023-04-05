Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 991 Shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 991 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FDL. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the first quarter valued at $209,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 33.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 33,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 8,486 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 631.8% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 67,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,520,000 after acquiring an additional 58,120 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 7.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,370,000 after acquiring an additional 7,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the first quarter worth about $968,000.

Get First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index alerts:

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Price Performance

NYSEARCA:FDL opened at $35.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.33 and a 200-day moving average of $36.14. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.88. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a one year low of $32.10 and a one year high of $39.24.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Profile

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.