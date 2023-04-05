Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Holdings in Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating) by 92.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,966 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 943 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Sun Country Airlines were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SNCY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the first quarter worth about $253,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 31.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 4.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 123,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,240,000 after buying an additional 5,496 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 6,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 18.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 5,128 shares in the last quarter.

SNCY has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $21.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Country Airlines currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.78.

In other news, CFO David M. Davis sold 1,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total transaction of $39,545.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $295,633.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CFO David M. Davis sold 1,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total transaction of $39,545.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $295,633.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Eric Levenhagen sold 4,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total transaction of $87,710.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,537.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,101,489 shares of company stock worth $120,542,184. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ SNCY opened at $19.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.92. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $13.25 and a one year high of $29.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.00 and a beta of 1.47.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Sun Country Airlines had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 5.18%. The business had revenue of $227.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sun Country Airlines

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 48 aircraft, including 36 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

