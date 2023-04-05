General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Sold by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC reduced its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 66.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,067 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,111 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in General Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in General Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in General Motors by 156.6% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. 78.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $35.74 on Wednesday. General Motors has a 12 month low of $30.33 and a 12 month high of $43.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $49.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.34.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.44. General Motors had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The firm had revenue of $43.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.87%.

In other news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $755,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,937,754.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other General Motors news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total transaction of $671,438.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,037,063.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $755,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,170 shares in the company, valued at $1,937,754.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

GM has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Tigress Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.69.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.

