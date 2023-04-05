Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Sells 2,373 Shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC reduced its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) by 68.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,373 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 2.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,206 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 19.0% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 26,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 3.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,393 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the third quarter worth $37,000.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BPMC shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Blueprint Medicines from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.68.

In related news, COO Christina Rossi sold 3,059 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.67, for a total value of $139,704.53. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 55,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,529,021.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, COO Christina Rossi sold 3,059 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.67, for a total value of $139,704.53. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 55,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,529,021.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Kate Haviland sold 6,640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $303,381.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,740,537.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,696 shares of company stock worth $1,265,091. 3.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BPMC opened at $42.20 on Wednesday. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 52-week low of $37.82 and a 52-week high of $79.40. The company has a quick ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.87.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.73) by $0.08. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 273.24% and a negative return on equity of 80.09%. The firm had revenue of $38.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.99) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 63.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company, which engages in the invention of medicines for people with cancer and blood disorders. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

