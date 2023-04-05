713 Shares in JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA) Acquired by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JAVA. Integrity Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $4,165,000. Cooper Financial Group purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Active Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $975,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Active Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $158,000. WNY Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Active Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $349,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,503,000.

JPMorgan Active Value ETF Stock Performance

JAVA opened at $51.39 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.16 and a 200-day moving average of $51.18. The company has a market capitalization of $316.05 million, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 0.83. JPMorgan Active Value ETF has a 1-year low of $45.73 and a 1-year high of $54.99.

JPMorgan Active Value ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Active Value ETF (JAVA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of US large-cap value stocks selected based on proprietary fundamental analysis. JAVA was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

