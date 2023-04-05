Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Sells 136 Shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lowered its position in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) by 28.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 338 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in WESCO International were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WCC. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in WESCO International by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 8,430 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of WESCO International by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 55,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,220,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WESCO International by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 82,766 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,864,000 after buying an additional 18,860 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in shares of WESCO International in the 2nd quarter worth $193,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC lifted its position in WESCO International by 1.2% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 27,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WCC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of WESCO International in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on WESCO International from $170.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. KeyCorp raised their price target on WESCO International from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on WESCO International from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on WESCO International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WESCO International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.50.

WESCO International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WCC opened at $142.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.96. WESCO International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.00 and a 52 week high of $175.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $155.00 and a 200 day moving average of $136.61.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. WESCO International had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 21.61%. WESCO International’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that WESCO International, Inc. will post 17.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WESCO International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. WESCO International’s payout ratio is presently 9.78%.

Insider Transactions at WESCO International

In other news, EVP Diane Lazzaris sold 10,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.56, for a total transaction of $1,736,446.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,075,148.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Diane Lazzaris sold 10,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.56, for a total value of $1,736,446.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,075,148.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 4,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.25, for a total transaction of $794,216.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,198 shares in the company, valued at $12,461,959.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 105,532 shares of company stock valued at $17,217,762. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

WESCO International Company Profile

WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, communications maintenance, repair and operating, and original equipment manufacturer products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable and conduit, communications and security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting and sustainability, and automation, controls, and motors.

Featured Stories

