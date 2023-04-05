Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Sells 300 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) by 42.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in AGCO were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AGCO. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AGCO in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AGCO in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in AGCO by 227.8% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in AGCO by 78.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in AGCO by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Get AGCO alerts:

AGCO Trading Down 5.0 %

AGCO stock opened at $126.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $134.28 and a 200 day moving average of $127.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.34. AGCO Co. has a 12-month low of $88.55 and a 12-month high of $147.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

AGCO Announces Dividend

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $4.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 25.75%. As a group, research analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 13.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. AGCO’s payout ratio is 8.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AGCO from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of AGCO to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $149.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AGCO in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of AGCO from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AGCO currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AGCO news, SVP Torsten Rudolf Willi Dehner sold 744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total value of $104,688.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,780,455.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other AGCO news, SVP Torsten Rudolf Willi Dehner sold 744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total value of $104,688.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,780,455.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 1,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.76, for a total value of $225,207.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,510.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,142 shares of company stock worth $3,671,940 in the last three months. 16.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AGCO Profile

(Get Rating)

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America, South America, Europe and Middle East, and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.