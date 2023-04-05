Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Trims Stock Position in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,700 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $1,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Range Resources by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,187 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new stake in Range Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Range Resources by 43.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,444 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Range Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Range Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RRC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Range Resources from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Range Resources in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Range Resources from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Benchmark lowered shares of Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Range Resources in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.74.

Range Resources Price Performance

NYSE RRC opened at $26.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.29. The company has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.13. Range Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $22.61 and a 1 year high of $37.44.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $997.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Range Resources had a net margin of 28.54% and a return on equity of 57.62%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Range Resources Co. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

Range Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Range Resources’s payout ratio is currently 6.79%.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

