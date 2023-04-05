First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Position Increased by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $1,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FR. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 3,753 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $263,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 176,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,298,000 after acquiring an additional 7,724 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

First Industrial Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FR opened at $52.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.73. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.91 and a 52-week high of $65.92.

First Industrial Realty Trust Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. This is a boost from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 47.23%.

Several analysts have weighed in on FR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised First Industrial Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Industrial Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.63.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development, and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties. The company was founded by Johannson L.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.