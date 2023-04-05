Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 500 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $1,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEF. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 155.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 332.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. 66.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on JEF. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Jefferies Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Sunday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.75.

Jefferies Financial Group Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:JEF opened at $31.21 on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a one year low of $25.88 and a one year high of $40.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.68 and a 200-day moving average of $35.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.38.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Jefferies Financial Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. The Investment Banking and Capital Markets segment provides investment banking, capital markets, and other related services.

Featured Stories

