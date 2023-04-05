Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Grows Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in State Street were worth $1,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STT. State Street Corp raised its holdings in State Street by 7.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,758,945 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,152,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,681 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in State Street by 159.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,750,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $152,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,013 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in State Street by 83.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,214,809 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $73,872,000 after purchasing an additional 553,285 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in State Street by 1,040.6% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 410,370 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $24,973,000 after purchasing an additional 374,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in State Street by 1,943.4% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 390,180 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $23,726,000 after purchasing an additional 371,085 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on STT. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on State Street from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Bank of America assumed coverage on State Street in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on State Street from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on State Street from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on State Street from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.65.

Insider Transactions at State Street

State Street Stock Down 1.1 %

In other news, EVP David C. Phelan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total value of $1,299,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,279,895.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, EVP David C. Phelan sold 15,000 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total transaction of $1,299,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,279,895.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP John Plansky sold 11,168 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total value of $1,029,912.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,915,200.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 32,893 shares of company stock valued at $2,923,987 over the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE STT opened at $74.62 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. State Street Co. has a 52 week low of $58.62 and a 52 week high of $94.74. The company has a market capitalization of $25.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.56.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. State Street had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 20.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current year.

State Street Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.05%.

About State Street

State Street Corp. engages in the provision of financial services to institutional investors. It operates through the Commercial and Financial, and Commercial Real Estate segments. The company was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

