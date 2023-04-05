Eric J. Dugas Sells 346 Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Stock

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) CAO Eric J. Dugas sold 346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.56, for a total transaction of $49,325.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,305,454.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Clean Harbors Trading Down 3.3 %
NYSE:CLH opened at $136.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $133.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 1.38. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.56 and a fifty-two week high of $144.20.
Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 22.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts recently commented on CLH shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Clean Harbors from $132.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Clean Harbors from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Clean Harbors from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Clean Harbors in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.38.
Clean Harbors Company Profile
Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and the Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services, industrial services, field services, and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.
