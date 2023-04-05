Eric J. Dugas Sells 346 Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Stock

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) CAO Eric J. Dugas sold 346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.56, for a total transaction of $49,325.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,305,454.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Clean Harbors Trading Down 3.3 %

NYSE:CLH opened at $136.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $133.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 1.38. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.56 and a fifty-two week high of $144.20.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 22.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Clean Harbors by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Clean Harbors by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 264 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on CLH shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Clean Harbors from $132.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Clean Harbors from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Clean Harbors from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Clean Harbors in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.38.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and the Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services, industrial services, field services, and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

