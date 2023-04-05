Ziegler Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,899 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PACW. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $97,000. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at PacWest Bancorp

In related news, Director C William Hosler bought 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.48 per share, for a total transaction of $99,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,300. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other PacWest Bancorp news, Director C William Hosler acquired 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.48 per share, for a total transaction of $99,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at $99,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP William J. Black acquired 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.57 per share, with a total value of $267,410.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $267,410. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 55,583 shares of company stock worth $1,189,046. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PacWest Bancorp Stock Performance

PacWest Bancorp Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:PACW opened at $9.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. PacWest Bancorp has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $42.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.16%. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 29.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson raised PacWest Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PacWest Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PacWest Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.89.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. It offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses through the Pacific Western Bank.

