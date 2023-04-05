Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 3,388 Shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,584 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,388 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SAIC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Science Applications International during the 1st quarter valued at about $978,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Science Applications International by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,670 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Science Applications International by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,432 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Science Applications International during the 1st quarter valued at about $578,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Science Applications International by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,823 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 8,926 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Stock Down 2.8 %

NYSE:SAIC opened at $107.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.70. Science Applications International Co. has a twelve month low of $79.33 and a twelve month high of $117.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $105.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.54.

Science Applications International Announces Dividend

Science Applications International ( NYSE:SAIC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.41. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Science Applications International Co. will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is 30.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on SAIC shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $121.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $141.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Science Applications International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.80.

Science Applications International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services. Its offerings include engineering, systems integration and information technology offerings for large, complex government projects and offer a broad range of services with a targeted emphasis on higher end, differentiated technology services, and end-to-end services spanning the entire spectrum of its customers IT infrastructure.

Featured Stories

