Lindbrook Capital LLC Purchases 280 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,608 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 9,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,087,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in AstraZeneca by 2,572.7% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 7,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 16.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AZN. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on AstraZeneca from GBX 118 ($1.47) to GBX 126 ($1.56) in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.00.

AstraZeneca Price Performance

Shares of AZN opened at $70.25 on Wednesday. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of $52.65 and a twelve month high of $72.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.65, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $11.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.40 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 28.63%. Equities analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a yield of 2%. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is currently 180.38%.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.