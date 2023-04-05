American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Sold by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 339 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AIG. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,827 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 21,636 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,368,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $298,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 2,302.6% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 180,772 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,432,000 after buying an additional 173,248 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

Get American International Group alerts:

American International Group Stock Performance

Shares of AIG opened at $49.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.76. American International Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.66 and a 12-month high of $65.73. The firm has a market cap of $36.59 billion, a PE ratio of 3.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.11.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.17. American International Group had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 18.21%. The firm had revenue of $11.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of American International Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of American International Group from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of American International Group from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American International Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.08.

American International Group Profile

(Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.