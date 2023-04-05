iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Shares Sold by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,566 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DSI. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $78,000.

Get iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DSI opened at $77.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.01. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 12 month low of $64.72 and a 12 month high of $87.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.47.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.