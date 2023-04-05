Lindbrook Capital LLC Buys 711 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,387 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. United Bank lifted its position in Mondelez International by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 27,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the first quarter worth about $561,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 69.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on MDLZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Mondelez International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $70.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.45 and a 200 day moving average of $64.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.65. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.72 and a 12-month high of $70.65.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 78.57%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

