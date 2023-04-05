Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Bought by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 988 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNPS. State Street Corp raised its position in Synopsys by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,149,519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,878,740,000 after purchasing an additional 49,998 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Synopsys by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,294,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $401,243,000 after acquiring an additional 107,868 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Synopsys by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,086,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $330,081,000 after purchasing an additional 353,668 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Synopsys by 119.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 940,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $287,292,000 after purchasing an additional 511,708 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Synopsys by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 899,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $278,293,000 after purchasing an additional 4,655 shares during the period. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synopsys Price Performance

SNPS stock opened at $384.93 on Wednesday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $255.02 and a 52-week high of $392.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $366.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $333.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.18.

Insider Transactions at Synopsys

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.12. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 29,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.93, for a total transaction of $9,612,840.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,609 shares in the company, valued at $17,357,287.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 29,136 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.93, for a total transaction of $9,612,840.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 52,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,357,287.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.08, for a total transaction of $1,444,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,038,340.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,600 shares of company stock valued at $12,283,105 over the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SNPS. Bank of America upgraded Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 16th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Synopsys from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synopsys presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $424.18.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

Further Reading

