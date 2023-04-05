20,000 Shares in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Acquired by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Greystone Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at $376,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $251,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000.

NASDAQ:TQQQ opened at $27.78 on Wednesday. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 1 year low of $16.10 and a 1 year high of $61.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.61.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Increases Dividend

About ProShares UltraPro QQQ

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 22nd. This is an increase from ProShares UltraPro QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

