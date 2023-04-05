Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Position Increased by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 40.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 696 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LMT opened at $488.54 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $473.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $463.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $373.67 and a one year high of $498.95. The company has a market cap of $124.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.67.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $0.38. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 68.01%. The firm had revenue of $18.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 55.27%.

In other news, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total value of $1,214,900.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,014,942.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John Donovan purchased 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $451.20 per share, for a total transaction of $250,867.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,588.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total value of $1,214,900.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,460 shares in the company, valued at $5,014,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

LMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $427.00 to $510.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $417.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $388.00 to $332.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $490.43.

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

