Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Shares Bought by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,388 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in Sony Group by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 4,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Saturna Capital CORP increased its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 33,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Sony Group alerts:

Sony Group Stock Down 0.4 %

Sony Group stock opened at $91.01 on Wednesday. Sony Group Co. has a twelve month low of $61.72 and a twelve month high of $103.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.47. Sony Group had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 8.43%. The company had revenue of $24.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.02 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Sony Group Co. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SONY. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sony Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on Sony Group from $102.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.00.

About Sony Group

(Get Rating)

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.