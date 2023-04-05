Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Bought by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 37.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,806 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 93,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Unilever by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Lafayette Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 310,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,619,000 after buying an additional 26,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 46,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after buying an additional 7,953 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Unilever has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Unilever Stock Up 0.5 %

Unilever Increases Dividend

Shares of UL stock opened at $52.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.82. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $42.44 and a one year high of $53.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $0.4569 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.

Unilever Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment offers hair care, skin care, and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing. The Personal Care segment consists of sales of skin cleansing, deodorant, and oral care products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.