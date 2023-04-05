Lindbrook Capital LLC Acquires 885 Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,755 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 885 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SQ. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Block by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,781,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,857,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,425 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Block by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,702,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $780,667,000 after purchasing an additional 686,870 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Block by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,357,966 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $459,605,000 after purchasing an additional 94,283 shares in the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Block by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,637,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $407,915,000 after purchasing an additional 426,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC increased its stake in Block by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,980,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $273,868,000 after purchasing an additional 162,870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

SQ has been the subject of several research reports. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Block in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Block from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Block from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Block from $135.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Block from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.81.

Shares of Block stock opened at $68.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.43. Block, Inc. has a one year low of $51.34 and a one year high of $145.00.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.07). Block had a negative return on equity of 2.28% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. Analysts anticipate that Block, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 19,750 shares of Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total transaction of $1,738,987.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,152 shares in the company, valued at $12,164,283.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Block news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 19,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total value of $1,738,987.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,164,283.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.29, for a total value of $2,316,598.01. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 418,667 shares in the company, valued at $31,521,438.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 296,671 shares of company stock valued at $22,374,833. Company insiders own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

