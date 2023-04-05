Lindbrook Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 66.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 587 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NOC. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 433.4% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,578 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,863,000 after purchasing an additional 10,220 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $486,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 848 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,497 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Northstar Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $737,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock opened at $468.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $458.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $492.47. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $430.93 and a 12 month high of $556.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.51.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $7.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 28.29%. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 21.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on NOC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $626.00 to $601.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Cowen cut shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $500.00 to $478.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $508.13.

Insider Transactions at Northrop Grumman

In related news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 1,178 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total transaction of $551,080.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,395.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Northrop Grumman news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 1,178 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total value of $551,080.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,395.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 2,547 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total transaction of $1,191,512.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,343,924.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,534 shares of company stock worth $4,934,622 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

