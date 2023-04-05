Lindbrook Capital LLC Raises Holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 69.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,996 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argyle Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 6.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas cut TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley raised TotalEnergies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Wolfe Research raised TotalEnergies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on TotalEnergies from €68.00 ($73.91) to €73.00 ($79.35) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on TotalEnergies from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.27.

TotalEnergies Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of TTE stock opened at $62.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.08 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.79. TotalEnergies SE has a fifty-two week low of $44.61 and a fifty-two week high of $65.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.15.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $63.88 billion for the quarter. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 7.47%. Equities analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

TotalEnergies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.543 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. This is an increase from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.71%.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

