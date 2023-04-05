Lindbrook Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,253,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,506,576,000 after acquiring an additional 99,473 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of FMC by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,561,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,222,062,000 after buying an additional 209,813 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of FMC by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,085,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $326,126,000 after buying an additional 386,465 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of FMC by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,727,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $182,566,000 after purchasing an additional 398,785 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of FMC by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,581,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $208,094,000 after purchasing an additional 463,542 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FMC opened at $121.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.00. FMC Co. has a one year low of $98.24 and a one year high of $140.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $125.29 and a 200 day moving average of $123.03.

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.05. FMC had a return on equity of 29.29% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. FMC’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.86%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FMC shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded FMC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on FMC in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on FMC from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on FMC from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on FMC from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.08.

In other FMC news, EVP Ronaldo Pereira sold 1,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.29, for a total transaction of $252,761.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,518,310.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 4,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total value of $573,403.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,064 shares in the company, valued at $1,564,700.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronaldo Pereira sold 1,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.29, for a total value of $252,761.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,478 shares in the company, valued at $2,518,310.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,376 shares of company stock valued at $1,465,016. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

