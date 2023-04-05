Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 6,727 Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,727 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ASO. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 124.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,562,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,370,000 after purchasing an additional 7,507,589 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,834,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,076 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 11,157.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,079,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,181 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 680.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,147,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,462,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,817,000 after acquiring an additional 958,800 shares during the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Trading Down 5.8 %

NASDAQ:ASO opened at $62.58 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.71 and its 200-day moving average is $52.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.62. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.10 and a 52 week high of $67.70. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.14.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This is a positive change from Academy Sports and Outdoors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 22nd. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.80%.

In related news, SVP Manish Maini sold 102,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total transaction of $5,939,117.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 103,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,032,039.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 148,059 shares of company stock valued at $8,428,292. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ASO shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Academy Sports and Outdoors currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.27.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

See Also

