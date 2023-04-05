Ziegler Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,231 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 4,085 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Matson were worth $827,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Matson by 92.7% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 372 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Matson by 300.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 441 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matson during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Matson by 124.9% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 650 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matson during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

Matson Price Performance

Shares of MATX opened at $57.60 on Wednesday. Matson, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.41 and a twelve month high of $102.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Matson Dividend Announcement

Matson ( NYSE:MATX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The shipping company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.13. Matson had a return on equity of 49.26% and a net margin of 24.50%. The company had revenue of $801.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Matson, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Matson’s payout ratio is 4.64%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 6,181 shares of Matson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total transaction of $373,517.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,925,596.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark H. Fukunaga acquired 1,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $63.59 per share, for a total transaction of $100,027.07. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,545,046.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 6,181 shares of Matson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total value of $373,517.83. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 280,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,925,596.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Matson from $79.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Stephens lowered their price target on Matson from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Matson in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Matson Profile

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

Further Reading

