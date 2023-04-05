Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 4,962 Shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,280 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,962 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SUPN. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 31,126 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,996 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,869 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 9,872 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 148,330 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,794,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 223,149 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,217,000 after purchasing an additional 5,196 shares during the last quarter. 99.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd.

In related news, VP Padmanabh P. Bhatt sold 4,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.92, for a total transaction of $192,653.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,628.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Supernus Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Frank Mottola sold 4,780 shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total value of $172,032.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,484.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Padmanabh P. Bhatt sold 4,826 shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.92, for a total value of $192,653.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,628.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 49,734 shares of company stock valued at $2,000,254 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

SUPN opened at $35.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 34.67 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.06 and a 200-day moving average of $36.39. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.95 and a 52 week high of $42.09.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.30). Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The firm had revenue of $167.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. It offers Trokendi XR, Oxtellar XR, APOKYN, XADAGO, and MYOBLOC products. The company was founded by Jack A. Khattar on March 30, 2005 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

