Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Stock Holdings Decreased by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,995 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,687 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bloomin’ Brands were worth $744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BLMN. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $261,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,190,332 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,151,000 after buying an additional 71,671 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 298,631 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,474,000 after buying an additional 70,579 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 27,113 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 30,929 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 64,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total value of $1,793,187.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 243,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,793,836.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.18% of the company’s stock.

Bloomin’ Brands Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BLMN opened at $25.12 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.53 and a 200-day moving average of $22.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.88. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.89 and a twelve month high of $28.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 89.75%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bloomin’ Brands Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Bloomin’ Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Bloomin’ Brands’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on BLMN shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bloomin’ Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.55.

Bloomin’ Brands Profile

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design, and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments. The U.S. segment operates in the USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

Featured Articles

