Ziegler Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,258 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,375 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Encore Wire were worth $723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Encore Wire by 204.2% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 365 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Encore Wire by 71.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Encore Wire in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new stake in Encore Wire in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Encore Wire in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

WIRE stock opened at $170.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $179.46 and a 200-day moving average of $151.97. Encore Wire Co. has a 12-month low of $94.39 and a 12-month high of $206.74. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.33.

Encore Wire ( NASDAQ:WIRE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The electronics maker reported $8.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $3.67. Encore Wire had a net margin of 23.79% and a return on equity of 43.96%. The company had revenue of $693.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Encore Wire Co. will post 19.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.05%. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.22%.

WIRE has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Encore Wire in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Encore Wire from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.

In related news, insider Matthew D. Ford sold 2,725 shares of Encore Wire stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $545,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,827,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Matthew D. Ford sold 2,725 shares of Encore Wire stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $545,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,827,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew D. Ford sold 275 shares of Encore Wire stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $55,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,372,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Encore Wire Corp. engages in manufacturing copper electrical building wire and cable. It supplies building wire for interior electrical wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments and manufactured housing. The company was founded by Vincent A. Rego in 1989 and is headquartered in McKinney, TX.

