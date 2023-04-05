Ziegler Capital Management LLC Has $670,000 Stock Position in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,587 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,392 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of SkyWest worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of SkyWest by 1.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 43,153 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SkyWest by 4.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SkyWest by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 35,867 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of SkyWest by 3.5% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 24,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in SkyWest by 35.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

SkyWest Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ SKYW opened at $22.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.44. SkyWest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.76 and a 52-week high of $33.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at SkyWest

SkyWest ( NASDAQ:SKYW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($1.01). The company had revenue of $681.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.96 million. SkyWest had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 5.12%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SkyWest, Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James L. Welch acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.95 per share, with a total value of $37,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 55,435 shares in the company, valued at $1,050,493.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on SKYW shares. Raymond James raised SkyWest from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on SkyWest in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on SkyWest from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on SkyWest in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.75.

SkyWest Company Profile

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

