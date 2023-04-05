Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,146 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for 1.1% of Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $10,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ledyard National Bank increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the third quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 81,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,233,000 after buying an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 38.9% in the third quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 10,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 9.4% in the third quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,586,000 after buying an additional 2,445 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 30,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,682,000 after buying an additional 3,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Udine Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth approximately $752,000. 62.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

NYSE PG opened at $150.23 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $141.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.56. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $122.18 and a fifty-two week high of $164.90.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 17.79%. The business had revenue of $20.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th were paid a $0.9133 dividend. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.27.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total value of $61,691.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,328.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $180,052.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,826,402.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total value of $61,691.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,537,328.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,766 shares of company stock valued at $656,511 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Get Rating)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.