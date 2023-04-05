International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 4,537 Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,537 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Natera during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Natera by 4,595.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 986 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Natera by 970.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Natera by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Natera in the third quarter valued at $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Natera alerts:

Natera Price Performance

Shares of NTRA stock opened at $53.73 on Wednesday. Natera, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.35 and a twelve month high of $59.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 3.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40) by $0.03. Natera had a negative net margin of 66.79% and a negative return on equity of 106.67%. The company had revenue of $217.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.48) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -4.22 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NTRA shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Natera from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Natera from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Natera from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Natera from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Natera in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Natera

In other Natera news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 651 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $35,935.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,578,781.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 2,387 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.56, for a total transaction of $99,203.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 148,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,186,330.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 651 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $35,935.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,578,781.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 174,712 shares of company stock worth $8,406,328 in the last 90 days. 10.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Natera Profile

(Get Rating)

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.