International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases New Position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 24,949 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Plug Power by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 18,863 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Plug Power by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,985 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Plug Power by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 79,424 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its stake in Plug Power by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 2,316 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Plug Power by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 11,695 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on PLUG. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Plug Power from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Plug Power from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Plug Power from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.95.

Plug Power Price Performance

Plug Power Profile

PLUG opened at $10.58 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 5.20. Plug Power Inc. has a one year low of $10.30 and a one year high of $31.87.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

