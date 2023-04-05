International Assets Investment Management LLC Lowers Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 562 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $601,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,059 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $257,000. Violich Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Gilead Sciences Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $82.12 on Wednesday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.17 and a fifty-two week high of $89.74. The company has a market cap of $102.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.63 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 44.46%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on GILD. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 6,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total transaction of $483,892.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,130 shares in the company, valued at $5,539,568.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gilead Sciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.