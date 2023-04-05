Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Sells 1,227 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,217 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,227 shares during the period. Chevron comprises approximately 1.6% of Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CVX. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 127.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $191.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $206.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.89.

Chevron Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of CVX opened at $169.04 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $164.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.67. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $132.54 and a twelve month high of $189.68. The stock has a market cap of $322.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.16 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $56.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.97 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 14.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 33.04%.

Chevron announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 25th that permits the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to buy up to 21.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,343,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $674,390. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

