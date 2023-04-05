Eudaimonia Advisors LLC Purchases 302 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Eudaimonia Advisors LLC increased its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up 1.2% of Eudaimonia Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the first quarter worth $36,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 127.3% during the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,343,220.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,390. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of CVX opened at $169.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $132.54 and a 1 year high of $189.68. The stock has a market cap of $322.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $164.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.67.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by ($0.07). Chevron had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $56.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 14.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 25th that allows the company to buyback $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CVX. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Chevron from $195.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. BNP Paribas raised Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $206.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Chevron from $215.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.89.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

