National Bank of Canada FI Takes $8.70 Million Position in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,702,000. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 0.20% of Denbury as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DEN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Denbury by 6.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 246,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,349,000 after buying an additional 15,895 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Denbury in the first quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Denbury by 18.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 48,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,783,000 after buying an additional 7,639 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Denbury by 54.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after buying an additional 10,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Denbury by 16.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the period.

Denbury Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of DEN stock opened at $91.52 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.03. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 2.69. Denbury Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.59 and a fifty-two week high of $104.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at Denbury

Denbury ( NYSE:DEN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $381.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.50 million. Denbury had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 27.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Denbury Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Denbury news, CAO Nicole H. Jennings sold 618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.85, for a total value of $48,729.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 60,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,765,930.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DEN shares. TheStreet upgraded Denbury from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on Denbury from $81.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Denbury in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Denbury from $156.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Denbury in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.29.

Denbury Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

Featured Stories

