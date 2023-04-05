National Bank of Canada FI Boosts Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 1,776.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 80,829 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,522 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $8,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 127.7% in the third quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 348.6% during the 3rd quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $105.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $94.59 and a 52-week high of $115.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.45.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

