Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) Shares Purchased by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) by 18,940.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,752 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,997 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned 0.35% of Spectrum Brands worth $8,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPB. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Spectrum Brands by 351.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 5,001 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Spectrum Brands by 1,012.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in Spectrum Brands by 306.4% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 90,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,037,000 after acquiring an additional 68,300 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Spectrum Brands by 89.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 160,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,202,000 after acquiring an additional 75,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Spectrum Brands by 62.9% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 23,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SPB opened at $66.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.89 and a beta of 1.42. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.93 and a 52-week high of $93.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

Spectrum Brands ( NYSE:SPB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.18). Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 3.53% and a net margin of 1.38%. The firm had revenue of $713.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is currently 161.54%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SPB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Spectrum Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Spectrum Brands in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Spectrum Brands in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Spectrum Brands in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of residential locksets, residential builders’ hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

