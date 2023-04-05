Eric Lefebvre Sells 11,245 Shares of Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) Stock

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Rating) insider Eric Lefebvre sold 11,245 shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total transaction of $298,217.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 145,786 shares in the company, valued at $3,866,244.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Eric Lefebvre also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 23rd, Eric Lefebvre sold 67,500 shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.48, for a total value of $2,327,400.00.

Pliant Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PLRX opened at $25.36 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.33. The company has a quick ratio of 14.23, a current ratio of 14.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 1.38. Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.96 and a fifty-two week high of $36.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Pliant Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PLRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.02). Pliant Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 50.75% and a negative net margin of 1,273.32%. The company had revenue of $1.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 million. Analysts expect that Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup cut their price target on Pliant Therapeutics from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 13th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pliant Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLRX. Natixis purchased a new stake in Pliant Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $1,906,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 107,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new stake in Pliant Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 217,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,204,000 after acquiring an additional 7,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in Pliant Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $709,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Pliant Therapeutics Company Profile

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase 2a trials.

