Keith Lamont Cummings Sells 9,960 Shares of Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) Stock

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Rating) CFO Keith Lamont Cummings sold 9,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total value of $264,139.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 148,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,937,424.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Keith Lamont Cummings also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 23rd, Keith Lamont Cummings sold 30,000 shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00.

NASDAQ:PLRX opened at $25.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 14.23 and a current ratio of 14.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 1.38. Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.96 and a fifty-two week high of $36.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.33.

Pliant Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PLRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.02). Pliant Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 50.75% and a negative net margin of 1,273.32%. The company had revenue of $1.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on PLRX. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Pliant Therapeutics from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Pliant Therapeutics from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,906,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 107,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 217,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,204,000 after buying an additional 7,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $709,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase 2a trials.

